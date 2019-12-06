Thank you, Auburn voters, for electing me to the Auburn City Council. I look forward to being your voice at city hall.
I couldn’t have done this without the help of so many dedicated people. The financial support was overwhelming and helped me run a successful campaign. Many thanks to my family and hard-working volunteers. Perhaps you helped manage my campaign and finances, designed commercials or literature, knocked on neighborhood doors, distributed signs or offered advice and encouragement. I truly appreciate everyone's support!
I honestly enjoyed talking with people in Auburn and learned something new each day. I promise to work hard for all citizens in Auburn. I look forward to collaborating with all the people at city hall and to be the voice of the people that elected me.
Thank you!
Tim Locastro
Auburn
Tim Locastro is an Auburn city councilor-elect.