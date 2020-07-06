Letter: Support for family farms is crucial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As companies in New York continue to reopen, now more than ever, local businesses need your support, including your local family farms.

The dairy industry is a major contributor to New York state economy. While many businesses shuttered during the pandemic, dairy farmers carried on with their essential work — caring for our cows and producing nutrient-rich milk to feed communities.

Our farm has operated in the town of Aurelius for over 50 years and employs three generations of our family. As our industry continues to face many challenges, I encourage everyone to look for ways to support local farms.

Many people associate local foods with seasonal items or products purchased on a farm. But you can support local dairy farms when you shop at any grocery store. For instance, milk from our family farm is sold to Finger Lake Co-op — where it is processed as fresh fluid milk or cheese and typically makes its way from farm-to-fridge within 48-hours. Now that’s local!