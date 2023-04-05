Thank you, Dr. Townsend for the timely article on Staff Sergeant Johnston Dunlop in Tuesday’s Citizen. My husband, John, a Vietnam Veteran pointed out the article to me as we were eating breakfast. I told him I would read it later.

During the morning, we went to a doctor’s appointment in Syracuse. John just happened to wear his hat that stated that he is a Vietnam Veteran. Several people that we met in the hospital’s corridor told him “thank you”! John didn’t know how to react the first time someone told him that. He finally has responded “thank you and you are welcome”. Most people don’t remember what it was like to come home from being “in country” (Vietnam) and not being thanked for your service. During this war, you were “in county” one day and the next day you were back in your home town. That can, and was, a very hard transition for most of these young men.

During the afternoon, I read the article. What a wonderful tribute to this young man from our community. And I noticed that today, is National Vietnam War Veterans Day! What a perfect day for this remembrance.

Dr. Townsend has done many things to honor veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam. Several years ago, she arranged along with several others to have the traveling “Wall That Heals” come to Port Byron. When John was growing up, he had a neighbor named Tommie Williams and they spent countless hours together. After a few years, Tommie moved to California and they lost touch with each other. John had heard that Tommie had lost his life in Vietnam. Remembering their time in Vietnam can be very difficult for many and they don’t like to be reminded of those long days and long nights. It was a struggle to encourage John to visit the Wall and to find his long ago friend’s name on the Wall. The assistance and compassion of those individuals that helped us locate John’s young playmate’s name were exceptional. It meant so much.

Thank you, Dr. Townsend for what you do to help all our veterans and their families recover.

Andrea Seamans

Port Byron