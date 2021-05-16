Letter: Support Giangreco for Auburn school board

This year there are eight candidates running for three positions on the Auburn school board. The decision as to which candidates to choose can be an arduous task. A candidate must understand that they represent all of the facets of the school as well as the community at large.

For me one candidate in particular stands out above the rest, Sam Giangreco. I had the pleasure of serving with Sam when I was president of the school board. He always had every student’s interest at heart, whether it was special education, class sizes, curriculum, the list goes on. The point is he cares deeply about our students. He also understands the fiscal responsibility that comes with being a board member.

He is on the capital project committee and has been for some time making sure our facilities are safe, secure and up to date.

Please help support Sam for re-election; our students and community need someone like Sam on the board.

Charlie Cator

Fleming

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0