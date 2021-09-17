Letter: Support Ginny Kent for city council

I would like to express my support for Ginny Kent in her campaign for a seat on the Auburn City Council. She has worked hard for many years for the betterment of our community. While with the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce, she advocated for businesses and nonprofits. She ran their Leadership Cayuga program, and through her work with the Finger Lakes Grants Information Center, Auburn and Cayuga County benefited through the influx of several grants to local organizations. Ginny's experience also includes two terms on the Auburn school board, and several years on the United Way funds distribution committee. Currently she is associate director of development at the Cayuga Community College Foundation and is a trustee at Seymour Public Library.