I have been a Sennett resident for almost 30 years, and recently (in September) myself and everyone else received our newsletter which normally is received in the spring. In the letter was a long list of accomplishments of Supervisor Peter Adams. It’s interesting to note the timing of the newsletter was just at the start of the fall election campaign. Coincidence? Maybe. I hope that Mr. Adams didn’t use town funds to get a campaign message out for free.

I believe that change is always good and it’s time for a change in Sennett. To that end I propose to all Sennett voters that you consider Tom Gray for town supervisor. I know him to be an ardent supporter for Sennett and its people. He has been in the Sennett governance arena for years and just possibly he probably has a fresh set of ideas for our town.

Give serious consideration to Tom on Election Day and please vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Russell Harkins

Sennett

