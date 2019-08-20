My message to Democrat and Republican Congressional leaders in both the House and Senate: Pass Congressman Katko's red flag legislation now!
Emotions run high following mass shootings — and rightfully so. But instead of proposals from the far-left and far-right that will never pass both houses of Congress, we need to urge legislators to enact real and commonsense gun reform measures.
I believe that Katko's red flag bill, which has cosponsors from both the Democratic and Republican party is a start. Providing law enforcement the tools to temporarily remove guns from individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others will help keep firearms out of the wrong hands.
Year after year, communities nationwide continue to be devastated by these senseless acts of violence — it's time that our elected officials act responsibly, instead of engaging in another round of partisan bickering.
Chantell Hotaling
Brutus