Letter: Support Kent for Auburn City Council

Please join us and cast your vote for Ginny Kent to fill an open seat on the Auburn City Council. Ginny’s integrity, enthusiasm and deep desire to learn are a few of the reasons we support her.

We are impressed by Ginny Kent’s commitment to our community and her experience leading and helping Auburn through her many years serving and supporting nonprofits’ fundraising efforts; making Auburn an attractive place to live through her work on the Auburn Beautification Commission; and educating citizens through her work with Leadership Cayuga.

Her experience gives her unique wisdom and insights and we proudly recommend you vote for Ginny Kent.

Cynthia and Walt Aikman

Auburn

