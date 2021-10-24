Letter: Support Lattimore for Auburn City Council

Tim Lattimore is the perfect candidate to support for Auburn City Council. Tim has been a life-long resident of Auburn, and is extremely proud of this wonderful community. For the past several decades, he has passionately committed himself to making this city the best that it can possibly be. His greatest desire is to foster a community where its residents want to stay and that our future generations will want to live in, our hometown. Tim does not stop thinking of innovative ways to bring industry to Auburn. His sincerity, knowledge, honesty and integrity are the qualities we need to lead us in the right direction. Tim's drive and determination runs deep. He loves this city and truly appreciates and respects its residents. Tim loves nothing more than to see people succeed, prosper, and pursue their dreams. It is with great confidence that I support Tim. I trust in his decision-making and know that he will make Godly decisions to advance and secure the future of the city of Auburn.