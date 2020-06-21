Letter: Support Lemondes for state Assembly

It is my distinct pleasure to endorse John Lemondes and his candidacy for the NY State Assembly. I have known Col. Lemondes, US Army (retired) for better than two decades and have always been impressed with his selfless public service to the nation and his community. We first met when he was a graduate student at Syracuse University during my previous tenure on the faculty at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs following my service as Secretary of the Navy.
As a junior officer in the United States Army at the time, John demonstrated keen insight as an aspiring acquisition officer and a deep commitment to public service. Having kept in contact with him over the years, I observed his talent and capacity which carried him through an impressive military career concluding as the senior program manager responsible for dismantling the Army’s stockpile of volatile chemical weapons. The task required careful compliance with international agreements and a deep sensitivity to local community concerns during the successful deactivation process.
The skills he learned throughout his distinguished career and his long-standing dedication to public service have served our community well during his current service on the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District board. As a NY state taxpayer and resident of Skaneateles following my service as NASA Administrator and other capacities before returning to the Syracuse faculty, I am so pleased that John returned to his home and community in central NY where he grew up. As residents of this beautiful region, we are most fortunate that a citizen of his dedication and previous noble service to our nation is volunteering yet again to be of service to our community and represent the region in Albany.
I am proud and honored to endorse him and urge our neighbors to support him in his efforts to ably represent all of us.
Sean O'Keefe
Skaneateles
