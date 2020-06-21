Letter: Support Lemondes for state Assembly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is my distinct pleasure to endorse John Lemondes and his candidacy for the NY State Assembly. I have known Col. Lemondes, US Army (retired) for better than two decades and have always been impressed with his selfless public service to the nation and his community. We first met when he was a graduate student at Syracuse University during my previous tenure on the faculty at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs following my service as Secretary of the Navy.

As a junior officer in the United States Army at the time, John demonstrated keen insight as an aspiring acquisition officer and a deep commitment to public service. Having kept in contact with him over the years, I observed his talent and capacity which carried him through an impressive military career concluding as the senior program manager responsible for dismantling the Army’s stockpile of volatile chemical weapons. The task required careful compliance with international agreements and a deep sensitivity to local community concerns during the successful deactivation process.