Letter: Support Murphy, Miller in Aurora

Aurora Village elections are Wednesday, March 18. We enthusiastically endorse Janet Murphy and Thea Miller for the village board and encourage you to join us in voting for them.

Experience matters and they both bring important, relevant experience and integrity to earn your trust and vote.

For 15 years, Janet Murphy has served our village in relevant roles including deputy mayor, member of the village board, planning board and community preservation panel. She has been directly involved in municipal oversight, cable contracts, summer-swim program and water issues for the village and college, among others.

Thea Miller has served our village as planning board alternate, gaining valuable and pertinent experience and insight into the village application and review process. Recent review included the Inns of Aurora presentation of their draft scope for generic environmental impact statement.

Thank you for voting for Janet Murphy and Thea Miller for Aurora Village Board. Experience matters!

Bill and Laurie Roberts

Aurora

