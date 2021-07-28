Letter: Support our local gathering places

LOL! Probably a good thing this guy didn't buy a house next to an airport. ... I can hear it now "What's up with all the low-flying planes?" O'Toole's is one of a "very few" local taverns that are still left in Auburn. Used to be over 50 bars/restaurants on State Street alone. There's not that many in the "whole" city now including the corporate restaurants. "Support local gathering places." Not everyone wants to sit at home staring at the TV or computer. Leave them alone!