Letter: Support our many committed poll workers

Regardless of what some folks believe, it really is a fact ... President Joseph Biden won the election and was sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021. All 50 states and the District of Columbia actually certified the results affirming his win, many following recounts and audits.

Therefore, one would think that the fact that the courts in all 50 states have also affirmed Biden's victory that it might make a difference to the "Trumpers." But (unfortunately) it doesn't seem to matter to them at all. Their bogus claims about voter fraud continues and so, one wonders if there's any chance that these folks will ever be satisfied? (“Seeing they see not; and hearing they hear not.” Matthew 12:13)

As many know, the responsibility of the courts is to hear challenges to the way elections are administered or votes are counted.

And so (unfortunately) that responsibility falls on the backs of our volunteer (and some paid) poll workers, who for years have served in communities all over the United States but are now showing reluctantcy to step forward and work in the upcoming mid-term election. (The numerous incidents of threats, assaults, etc. that occurred around the country in the last election have them concerned; therefore there's a justification for not stepping forward.)

What has to happen is for our local newspaper to raise awareness of who our local people are who serve our community in the polls. (It could be possible by interviewing and printing stories about them so we'll know who they are.) And then it will be up to the rest of us to show them our support when going to the polls to vote. It'll let the doubters (the Trumpers outside the polls with their picket signs) know that we know and trust our committed poll workers.

Maybe – just maybe – the truth will one day open the eyes (and minds) of our doubting Trumpers! (“None so blind as those who refuse to see.” Matthew 13:13)

Rev. Joyce Smith

Auburn