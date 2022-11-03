Letter: Support our police, corrections officers

I’ve written about this before and will again say we need to support all law enforcement, not defund as the whiny liberals want. Our officers local, county, state and federal are being treated like crap! They are being vilified by the press, liberals, families of the incarcerated. Until one of these mentioned need assistance, then they complain not enough is being done. You can’t defund them, cut staff and expect good results no matter how hard they try.

Our correction officers are being handcuffed in their duties thanks to politicians who really don’t understand the corrections system. These inmates are in for murder, rape, child molestations and more. They forfeited their rights to a lovely existence when they were convicted. They keep screwing up in the prison and want respect from the system but they don’t respect anything. They attack and maim our correction officers without impunity. They know our gutless politicians will cry for them.

Maybe our politicians should spend quality time with them starting with Dementia Joe, Nasty Nancy and Fat Chuckie. I’m sure they would enjoy having urine and feces thrown in their faces. They are super concerned about attacks on fellow politicians and families but not for the correction officers and their families. I agree violence against our leaders is wrong just as Jan. 6th was wrong. Violence doesn’t solve the problem. Supporting our officers in their daily duties is the proper way to go.

Inmates need certain rights but not when it hurts our officers. The answer is easy, elect people who care about our guys, support them and punish the criminals. It’s a two-way street, respect begets respect. Maybe you’ll understand now why fewer men and women go into corrections. Less help, more crime. Got it?

Tom Ostrander

Auburn