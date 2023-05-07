The Auburn Doubleday’s Booster club would like to remind Cayuga County residents how fortunate we are to have a summer league team to cheer on at Falcon Park. The Auburn Doubledays team plays exciting baseball and are a member of the Perfect Game Collegiate League that Auburn’s own Tim Locastro got his start in towards reaching the major leagues.

The team consists of talented high school seniors and college students from across the USA including some top local players. If you have not made it to the ballpark in the past two seasons, please plan to enjoy a game in 2023. The home opener is Saturday, June 3, with fireworks following the game. The games are family friendly, affordable and fun.

We would also encourage you to consider joining the Auburn Doubledays Booster Club. Membership includes a pre-season picnic with the players for Booster Club members only at Falcon Park in addition to other events throughout the year. Last year the Auburn Doubledays Booster Club provided various amenities to make the players feel welcome as they adjust to living and playing baseball in Auburn. Information is available at the ballpark, at any home game or via email at auburndoubledaysboosterclub@gmail.com.

A big thank you also to the City of Auburn for working with Doubleday’s owners in continuing to allow summer baseball and other family events to continue at Falcon Park to improve the quality of life here in Cayuga County.

The Auburn Doubledays players picnic is scheduled for June 1. Join the club prior to Mary 15th and attend this member only event. We hope you can add a game or more at Falcon Park to your must-do list this summer and consider joining the Booster Club!

Louis Szakalski

Auburn

Louis Szakalski is vice president of the Auburn Doubledays Booster Club