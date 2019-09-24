On Sept. 10, the House of Representatives held a hearing on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which mandates medical care for any baby who survives an attempted abortion. A national poll found that 75 percent of women and 79 percent of men support such legislation. House Democrats, however, have thus far blocked a vote on this bill.
Babies surviving an abortion is not a new problem. As a result of live births, some hospitals switched to an abortion method, dismemberment, that eliminated any possibility the aborted baby might live.
The great majority of hospitals agree that any infant who survives an abortion should be kept alive. But doctors acknowledge privately that actual practice varies widely.
The Sept. 10 congressional hearing looked at data showing that at least 160 babies have been born alive in just five states in recent years. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act won’t end the moral schizophrenia of killing some babies through abortion while using every available medical technology to save preemies of comparable age. But this law will ensure medical care for all babies who survive an abortion.
Surely our political parties can agree that every newborn child deserves life-saving medical care.
Judy and Tom Lickona
Cortland