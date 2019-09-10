I am writing this letter in hopes of others that listen, watch and hear of so many of us that are kind, generous people in our world these days.
I heard of this young Girl Scout that is not only earning a badge for herself, she's doing this by collecting plastic bags and making sleeping mats for homeless. I appreciate this. It's great at least some homeless people are not sleeping on a cold pavement somewhere. Just like a couple ladies and myself making lap robes, etc. for babies, vets and homeless (we can also use any colors of yours) to continue making more items.
Now I read about the man in Union Springs raising chocolate labs for children with autism. Thank you to you, also. It's great what you are doing but of the kindness of your heart and soul.
Myself and my late Marine raised our own two black labs that have also passed on, and we loved them both along with our children and grandkids.
Shirley Martinez
Auburn