Letter: Support traditional native culture

If you live in central New York, you live on land where once the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) had villages, hunting grounds, trading partners and lived their lives. In Aurora where I live, there was a peach orchard the Gayogohono (Cayuga) people traded for other goods, often brought by canoes to the village.

In 1779, General Sullivan destroyed the village, burned peach trees and killed most of the people as they marched through Haudenosaunee lands raping, pillaging and destroying everything they could. A few indigenous people escaped and many children were sent to American and Canadian schools where they were denied their indigenous identities.

In recent years, many are returning to their ancestral lands. Some have returned to make money; casinos, gas stations and recently marijuana have become staples and people travel miles to get these tax-free goods.

However, many of these business-minded peoples, though they like the tax-free status, are abandoning their indigenous culture, languages, music, art and history in favor of following American culture of profits first.

But there is a growing number of Haudenosaunee peoples returning home wanting to preserve their indigenous identity, they have built schoolhouses, are gathering ancient artifacts, learning and teaching the traditional languages and music, returning to the land and preserving their culture.

As a matriarchal nation, the Clan Mothers choose their Chiefs, make decisions, and lead the nations. It is interesting to note that the Women of Seneca Falls were influenced by the Haudenosaunee when they marched for women’s rights.

But sadly, profit-minded indigenous peoples do not follow the traditional way. Instead they have followed the American way, set up courts, hired an outside police force, denied Clan Mothers their traditional roles, destroyed buildings of those trying to preserve their ancestral ways. The ironic part is the leaders of these for-profit groups do not follow traditional ways and yet still claim tax-free status and are recognized by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs despite the traditional Clan Mothers not selecting them.

In the 1700s, the Two Row Wampum Treaty was signed agreeing that the American and the Haudenosaunee peoples would travel down the river side-by-side in their own vessels, the Haudenosaunee in their canoe and the Americans in their ship. Though they traveled side-by-side they would maintain their own governance. The traditional Gayogohono are petitioning the federal government to return recognition to the Peoples of the Canoe, the ones striving to preserve their ancient culture. I hope you join me in supporting the traditional Haudenosaunee as they reclaim their lawful heritage.

Barb E. Blom

Aurora