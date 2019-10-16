October is National Farm to School Month, a time to celebrate the connections happening all over the country between children and local food and farms. As a dairy farmer from Onondaga County, I’m proud to provide my community with wholesome, nourishing milk.
Milk — one of the few foods produced locally and available every single day of the year — makes its journey from farm to school (and store) within 48 hours. Packed with nutrients, including calcium, protein, and vitamins A and D, high-quality milk starts on the farm with the care we give our animals – including a balanced diet and clean, comfortable living conditions.
Dairy farmers have a long-standing commitment to student health and academic success – from nutrition education in schools to supporting the expansion of school breakfast programs and access to free summer meals. We want kids to be nourished so they can grow, play, learn, and succeed.
You can support the dairy farmers in your community by choosing real, local dairy products — like milk, cheese, and yogurt — when you go to the grocery store. Remember, your milk comes from a good place, responsibly produced by farmers who care about their cows, their land, and their communities.
Visit AmericanDairy.com to learn more about milk’s nutrition as well as life on a dairy farm. Thank you for your support!
Gabby Wormuth
Elbridge