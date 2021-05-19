Letter: Supporting Stefanik is to side with Trump

As we all know, Liz Cheney was ousted by the Republican Party because she does not support lying Donald Trump. I don't support a lot of her policies but I support her on this issue. The do-nothing Republican Congress got Elise Stefanik to replace her, just because she supports Trump. Elise Stefanik is an upstate New York Republican. Stefanik supports the big lie about a rigged election, and says Donald Trump is the leader of the Republicans. Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, Steve Scalise and Lindsay Graham all do, as well. To all Republicans: No one found any wrongdoing in the election. When are we all going to accept this? Get on with the business of our country.

There are also Republican members of Congress who still believe there were no Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. That, my friends, is a big lie and a joke. Tell that to security police who were beaten and killed. Donald Trump is the leader of the big lie and won't stop until he runs for president again. He has divided the party so bad and our great country.

Remember this, all of Congress on Jan. 6 was in grave danger of being killed or seriously hurt, Republicans, Democrats and independents. Wake up, Republicans, search yourselves and start governing. For John Katko, how did you vote on Liz Cheney? You sure did vote for Elise Stefanik. All the Republicans want is power. Kevin McCarthy wants to be speaker of the House.