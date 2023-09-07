Vote for Trump?

Voting for Trump is exactly whom you are voting for; the man and nothing else. You can toss the Constitution into the dust bin since any part of it that he doesn't like does not exist in his universe. And if you are not completely loyal to Trump your vote is all that he is interested in. Like so many of his past appointees, you will be tossed under the proverbial bus, insulted, threatened and certainly ignored.

It's not the economy, climate change, international affairs, or anything else; IT is all Trump. If it doesn't benefit or protect him, he's not interested. I sincerely believe that if he wasn't under four separate indictments, facing 91 charges brought by dozens of ordinary citizens sitting on grand juries in a multitude of jurisdictions, and facing different judges, Trump wouldn't be so enthusiastic about a second term. The man, who is no spring chicken himself (77), just wants to avoid spending his last years incarcerated.

Trump claims he's running to protect you, the prospective Trump voter, from the evil government, run by a cabal of corrupt pointy-headed lefties who are ruining the country. BS. But Trump, the poor, forever victim, is just out to feather his nest and make you, his favorite voter, believe everything — EVERYTHING — he says. He is the most Un-American of the MAGAs and a real threat to Every Voter. Good Luck to Our Country.

Jim Chattin

Moravia