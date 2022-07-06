Letter: Supreme Court is acting foolishly

I’m not sure what the definition of “conservative” actually means but there is nothing conservative about today's Supreme Court. Neither are they impartial about anything as they take us all to the extreme right. Justices are not elected, they serve for life and they literally have been stuffed down our throats by a Republican Party that has been trying to subvert our Democracy since Watergate.

What they are doing is intellectually and morally bankrupt. In plain language what they are doing is incredibly stupid and heartless. Democracy is under attack and the Republicans on the Supreme Court are leading the charge. By overturning Roe v. Wade, state governments can stand between women and their doctors. What other rights are they looking to attack?

How are we suppose to reduce gun deaths with SCOTUS continuing to interpret the Second Amendment as if it’s still the 18th century while at the same time, Republicans make a lot of noise about Democrats being soft on crime. Every day over 100 people are shot to death and that adds up to over 30,000 deaths every year. Fifty years ago gun shot deaths in America was about 8,000 people a year. We’ve come a long way in and all in the wrong direction. People are dying as blue state gun laws that have been on the books for over 100 years are being declared unconstitutional.

Also, Kevin McCarthy has been taking a victory lap with Roe v. Wade being overturned; he said, ”we’re going to save a lot of lives.” That is so ridiculously disingenuous it’s hard to believe he can’t see his own hypocrisy. What about all of the aforementioned gun deaths? Who’s trying to save all those lives.

Private schools are going to be getting public funds, which I actually have no problem with, but this is another 100-year-old precedent that is being overturned. They are marching to an agenda that nobody even imagined or asked for. This can’t be good.

You don’t have to be uneducated to be a moron and the Supreme Court is proving that right now.

Ernie DeCaro

Auburn