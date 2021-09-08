Letter: Susman is a true man of the people

Ben Susman's message is loud and clear: He is for the people. Running for Cayuga County Surrogate's Court judge, Ben is for all of the people not one side or the other. He is not your run-of-the-mill politician. Having been able to meet him on two separate occasions in the town of Conquest, he is actually invested in the safety and well-being of the people in our county. He isn't just for the cities, he is invested in Cayuga County as a whole. He is the judge that speaks for the children of the future, someone my own children look up to and admire. He speaks very candidly to people and isn't afraid to be himself, there's nothing to hide! Please take the time to read up on his work and mission statement. Vote Nov. 2 for Ben Susman! Hopefully between now and then you have a chance to meet him personally. He has been and will continue to campaign all over the county. He really sits down and gets real with everyone he meets and makes you feel like you're part of his team, just like he did me!