Letter: Susman, Kent, Calarco deserve your support

Kudos to Fred Cornelius for his critique of Mr. Budelmann (Oct. 17 letter to the editor). I respect and admire all of the candidates, from both political parties. Public service requires courage and hard work. Here is my take on this year’s group.

Ben Susman has the credentials for the job of Surrogate Court judge. Jon Budelmann does not. With his children grown and many successful years as district attorney, he appears to be looking for a quiet slide into retirement. He lacks the temperament and the experience necessary for Surrogate Court judge.

Lawyer Ben Susman still has kids at home. His law practice focuses on single moms and dads, undisciplined teenagers, and all of the public and non-profit agencies that work on behalf of children and families. This is an especially critical area of law in this era of rampant teen drug abuse, violence and suicide. Vote for Ben!

Ginny Kent was my colleague for six of my nine years on the Auburn school board. Besides calming me down when I lost my temper, Ginny was always focused, prepared and a team player. In her years at the Chamber of Commerce, she championed the rebirth of Auburn’s downtown. She will be an excellent and knowledgeable addition to the city council. Vote for Ginny!

Christina Calarco will be a solid addition to the Cayuga County Legislature. Now that I have reached the status of elder veteran, I will say out loud that our Legislature has often appeared to be a group of old guys primarily interested in a monthly pay check and free health insurance. The arrival of strong, highly educated and dedicated women leaders gives me hope for the future of Cayuga County. Vote for Christina!

David Lansford

Auburn

