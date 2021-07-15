Letter: Susman the better choice for Cayuga County judge

In November we are going to be asked to cast our ballots for a number of elections in Cayuga County, none more important than those to fill the position of surrogate court judge. On this topic I have made a number of social media posts and these posts have focused on the pursuit of real justice in Cayuga County. That remains an ever-important consideration but you may think that I am only talking about justice in the criminal court setting. Surrogate court is even more about other kinds of justice. Justice for children and families in family court, justice for people in civil matters, estates and adoptions. The list goes on. Only one candidate in this election has any experience in those non-criminal matters, Ben Susman. Ben has practiced in these areas, has advocated for children, families and businesses in all areas of the court system. His opponent has long told us that he has dedicated his life to prosecuting criminals (with some dispute regarding his effectiveness) and has never practiced in the areas of law that make up the majority of the surrogate court judge’s work. By his own admission the sitting DA has only ever cared about locking up the people that he feels deserve it (I am paraphrasing). If we really look at his record, his disorganized, disjointed and often confused courtroom demeanor, we need to ask ourselves: Do we want to try and teach the proverbial old dog the new tricks needed to be successful in these all-new areas of law of which he is completely unfamiliar. If only he had just learned the most important trick of all: Justice is no trick, fairness is not a game and people’s lives are important no matter who those people are or where they come from. There is only one choice for Cayuga County Surrogate Court. Vote Susman for judge in November.