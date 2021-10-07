Letter: Susman will look at both sides of issues

I had the pleasure of talking with Ben Susman recently. Ben has that dreaded D next to his name (no relation to Hillary Clinton's Michael Sussmann though). I know a lot of us have vowed to never vote for a Democrat again.

However, Ben is running for surrogate court judge in Cayuga County. He's running against Jon Budelmann. If any of you have ever dealt with any court in Cayuga County, you've most likely run into Mr. Budelmann. The problem I have with Jon Budelmann is that his entire career has been prosecuting people. He has been in the district attorney's office in Madison and then Cayuga County since being admitted to the New York State Bar in January 1993.

I can not vote for someone who has been on only the prosecution side his entire career. A judge needs to be well rounded. A judge should be someone who has been on the defense and prosecution sides of arguments. A surrogate court judge should be someone who is able to put personal and political views aside and judge based on fairness and the law.

After talking with Ben Susman, I believe he is that person. I believe he is going to be able to look at both sides of a case and decide what is best for all involved. Ben has experience in criminal court, surrogate’s court, and he is the only candidate with experience in family court.