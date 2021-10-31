Letter: Susman would bring integrity to bench

In my personal experience, I had the good pleasure of meeting Ben Susman as a lawyer in a case for family court in 2019. Ben displayed a wholehearted concern for the welfare of my situation. His attentiveness to the details and knowledge of the case made all the difference for a positive outcome. Ben is one of the most caring, kind, determined, hard-working and honest people I've met. As a lawyer, Ben Susman is a man of integrity. As a qualification for a judge, Ben Susman meets that requirement. There are a few things in life that are important. Having a judge who will do a great job is one of them. I believe Ben is that man for the job.