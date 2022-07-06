Letter: Take advantage of the Casey Park pool

Mark your calendars (and smile!) because Auburn's Olympic-sized pool at Casey Park will be open Wednesday, July 6, until Sunday, Aug. 28. This summer Auburn's outdoor pool will be open for swimming from noon until 6 p.m.

In pre-COVID summers, in Auburn more than 7,000 people used to come through the park gates. This must have something to do with the fact of life that indeed swimming is healthy and great fun for young and old, and swimming in the Casey Park's pool is free. The city of Auburn funds lifeguards from Auburn's YMCA to keep swimmers of all ages safe in the shallow (and deep!) 14,100 cubic feet of blue chlorine water.

This summer no swim lessons are scheduled at Casey. But an AQUA Hilt Fitness class will be offered there on Mondays starting July 11. This pool workout will be free for members of the YMCA; it will cost $5 for non-Y-members who drop in.

What about rainy days when dangerous looms with thunder and lightning? You can call the Auburn YMCA (315) 253-5304 or check Casey Park Facebook page.

Casey Park is located in the northwest of Auburn, 150 N. Division St., a few miles north of the Arterial West.

Sue Hemingway

Aurelius