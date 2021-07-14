Letter: Take advantage of the Casey Park pool

Swimming is good. And healthy. Swimming is an efficient, albeit refreshing and enjoyable, way to burn calories. A 160-pound person burns approximately 423 calories an hour while swimming laps at a low or moderate pace. I read a person may burn up to 715 calories an hour swimming at a more vigorous pace. Smile.

But I'm not smiling that Aug. 29 spells the sad date that Casey Park's swimming pool closes for this summer. Hundreds of us have enjoyed Auburn's outdoor swimming there at 150 N. Division St. again this year. Exercising in water, I know, is not only refreshing. It helps my bodily aches and pains disappear. Doctors have told me that swimming is healthy for all ages because it incorporates all muscle groups. That's why I try to swim every day.

I'm so thankful that again this summer Casey Pool has been open for swimmers to enjoy from noon to 1:30 p.m., 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. every day. It costs no money to swim at 150 N. Division St., which is less than 2 miles north of the Arterial West. And the Casey pool is Olympic-sized with room for 200 swimmers. But because of our weird weather and COVID interrupting so many summer plans the last two summers, Casey pool has had only 30 of us trying-to-keep-healthy swimmers in the pool there most days.

Swimming at Auburn's Casey Park pool is also free!