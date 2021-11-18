Letter: Take care of all of our veterans

I write this letter to you about our brave veterans. I support all VFW, paralyzed vets, disabled veterans, USO organizations. When called upon, the men and women went to defend our country's freedom in countries throughout the world. I support all of that, no matter where they are sent to do so.

The government has the right to take care of all veterans in every war that has been fought to defend, protect our democracy, our freedom, and rights of the USA. Never forget their sacrifice and service of every veteran. Never forget the Bataan Death March, Hanoi Hilton prisoners, what those great veterans went through, a living Hell. The Korean War veterans, they were called The Forgotten War. Don't forget those veterans of war one bit. The Iraq War and Afghanistan War either.

All of these wars have kept America safe. Take care of these men and women who sacrifice. They put their lives on the line for freedom and democracy. I will always support them no matter what. That is why we are the last super power country.

Support the VFW. Most of all, support our veterans and take 100% care of them.

God Bless the United States of America.

Gary Wright

Auburn

