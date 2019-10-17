The Auburn City Council would like to invite the public to participate this fall for the next five year plan for our Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. With input from the public Auburn can successfully utilize the CDBG program funding to improve our city neighborhoods and housing. This federal government Department of Housing and Urban Development program provides local governments with resources to meet the needs of persons of low and moderate income to address pressing neighborhood and human service needs.
Every year in the fall we ask the public’s input to make decisions about how the future CDBG program funds will be allocated here in the city of Auburn. This is a great opportunity for local residents to make a difference for your neighborhood.
In recent years we have utilized these funds for upgrades to neighborhoods with investing in new playgrounds at Casey Park, Sherwood Street and St. Francis Park, there have been improvements to streets and sidewalks at locations throughout the city and there have been funds provided to improve affordable housing and assist local human service agencies.
The decision of how to allocate these funds relies on input from the public. This year we really need participation because we are at the beginning of planning for the five year plan for program years 2020-2024. The city council invites you to participate and here is a list of ways that you can be involved:
• Fill out the CDBG survey and provide feedback on which programs you think would best help city of Auburn residents. The survey is available on the city website at www.AuburnNY.gov
• Attend a public meeting on Oct. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Council Chambers, first floor of Memorial City Hall, 24 South Street, Auburn.
• Attend a public hearing on Nov. 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the Auburn Planning Board at the Council Chambers, first floor of Memorial City Hall, 24 South Street, Auburn.
Over the years the city of Auburn has clearly demonstrated the capacity to administer and customize the Community Development Block Grant program to identify, prioritize and resolve pressing local problems and we can only be successful with public input from our residents and neighborhoods. Please take some time this fall to join your neighbors by providing your input towards this important program.
Debby McCormick
Auburn
Debby McCormick is an Auburn City councilor