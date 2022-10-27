Letter: Target shooting photo upsetting

I am deeply troubled by the photo on the front page of the Sunday, Oct. 9, edition of The Citizen showing men target practicing, using a human silhouette as a target. We always taught our children never to point ever a make-believe gun at a person. It strikes fear into my heart. And the organization's name: Shooters Committee on Political Education. Shooters and politics in the same phrase?
Now just add religion to the mix: Christian Shooters on Political Education, and we've got an American version of the Taliban. Is that what we want in our country? This is a sport?
Lili MacCormick
Aurora