Letter: Taxpayers are going to need a break

Cayuga County's fiscal cliff is coming.
I strongly urge all Cayuga County residents to request your elected officials, at every level, make the necessary fiscal adjustments, which may include village dissolution, consolidations, better shared services plan and creation of a county fire district. The county population is at a 50-year low, federal stimulus funds are drying up, federal discretionary spending will be reduced, leading to state spending reductions. All equaling higher taxes for you and your families.
Aaron Keddy
Skaneateles