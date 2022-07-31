 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Taxpayers are going to need a break

  • 0
Letters
Deposit Photos

Cayuga County's fiscal cliff is coming.

I strongly urge all Cayuga County residents to request your elected officials, at every level, make the necessary fiscal adjustments, which may include village dissolution, consolidations, better shared services plan and creation of a county fire district. The county population is at a 50-year low, federal stimulus funds are drying up, federal discretionary spending will be reduced, leading to state spending reductions. All equaling higher taxes for you and your families.

Aaron Keddy

Skaneateles

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News