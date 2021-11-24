Letter: Taxpayers can't afford $30M county offices

In response to the article about doing something with our county office building, are we going to tear down every building in the county, state and country that was built in the 1960s because they have aged or have asbestos in them? If the building is structurally sound it should be torn down anyhow? The reality is, like it or not, asbestos is fine until it is disturbed. But we live in a world where fear is pushed on people to make them think they are in danger. I’m not opposed to some renovations if it needs it but to talk about spending upwards of $30 million that the taxpayers will have to pay for to build a new building is asinine! And to build it in the adjacent parking lot when there isn’t enough parking in the first place is even more asinine! And then what, spend millions of dollars to tear the old building down? Some of my fellow legislators have said well then we can sell the building; well after you publicly trash it as being such a horrible building who will buy it? When the Fingerlakes Mall could have been bought for around $6 million or $7 million I suggested buying that but was told that was ridiculous. But yet it would’ve been one level, very handicap accessible, more than enough parking and could’ve brought in revenue renting space out to other businesses. But the excuse of it not being downtown was also used, but yet 2/3 of the population of this county has to drive to the COB and try and find parking to use it. And buses go out to the mall every day so I didn’t buy the excuse that it needs to be downtown. Our population in this county and state, especially upstate, continues to decline so why do we need bigger and better facilities for government, shouldn’t government get smaller along with the population? Yes, Citizen, I am writing this as a legislator and as a concerned taxpayer who doesn’t want to see us waste more taxpayer money