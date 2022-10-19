Letter: Taxpayers can't take more increases

We were raised $350 from last year's school tax. Why? In a city the size of Auburn it seems unfathomable that we have a school budget of $90 million, especially since we have lost several hundreds of families over the years.

Our high school has 1,200 students yet we have a principal and three vice-principals. That seems a little excessive to me. As a senior citizen on a fixed income this is devastating. My wife and I are fortunate as we both worked all our lives and have pensions. How about the hard-working families on lower or moderate incomes just living paycheck-to-paycheck? Attending food pantries to eat.

Our house assessment was raised by $38,000, which allowed our taxes to be raised the $350. Let's just keep expecting the taxpayer homeowners to pay more each year.

Unfortunately too many people seem to not want to express an opinion in Auburn. I am not against education; we need it now more than ever, and I will continue to support education.

In conclusion, let me say that people's wallets are empty. Feelings of economic anxiety, depression are beginning to show on all of us. We are faced with way too many increasing fees year after year. It has to, it must stop soon.

Raymond Wisniewski

Auburn