Can anyone please explain why if the air temperatures are above 33 degrees, roads are wet — not snow-covered, not slush-covered — snow plows are driving with their snow blade on the road?

OK, so when budget time arrives ... "Hey we need to replace X amount of snow blades because they are no longer of use." Again, who are the lucky recipients to cover this expense? Wait for it, wait for it ... yes, us taxpayers.

We are already spread thin with our monthly expenses that keep on rising. We cut back here and there and there, yet we still have to deal with more added expenses shoved up our butts!

Higher-ups in governmental positions do not read these commentaries, so what do I care? I am definitely not out to change the world. It is already way too late for that. But with all the violence, insanity, vileness already in place, society nowadays is just walking around with blinders on.

All I am trying to do is make a little dot, spot, plot of my world. Just to make it a bit more saner, enjoyable, happier and comfortable.

Ivan Guzylak

Sennett