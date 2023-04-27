In the April 11 edition of The Citizen, it was reported that since 2018 more than $833 million in winning lottery tickets have been uncashed. That is $833 million of New York state lottery tickets which were sold toward its original purpose, which is public education. Public education means directed to schools within the counties of New York state. Amazingly already, within New York state, which is already late with the new fiscal year, money has already been allocated for the schools!

Accordingly, the gaming commission has stated in its latest annual report "the New York Lottery exists for the sole purpose of raising revenue to help support Aid to education."

So, if we (the taxpayers) can do the math, the unclaimed $833 million in addition to the $24 billion dollar "rainy day fund" ... why are our county and most definitely school property taxes rising and rising and rising? Whose back pockets are billing and lining with our tax monies?

Let's not forget that in addition to the above mentioned, the representatives of our counties get money for pork barrel spending.

Again doing more math, why are our overall yearly taxes not much, much, lower? Why can't us little people on the ladder of life in New York state get an extremely well-deserved rebate check?

I know for a fact that the majority of people really just don't care, but I believe, for one, that taxpayers are truly getting ripped off. They must believe that when New York state government and the federal government tell the public this and that, that it is true. Unfortunately both governments will only tell the public what they want them to hear! There is so much bull going on behind the scenarios which are actually going on. Again, this comes as always the same disgruntled but can do nothing except ease the situation writer.

Ivan Guzylak

Sennett