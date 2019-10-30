As elections are approaching the political atmosphere gets very tense. As candidates put claims out voters should call their local officials and ask questions and verify bios and facts. Some call putting factual information out negative politics. When I am voting I would like the truth. As I have been speaking to voters they have the feel of politics being a legal lying process and truth gets covered up. The taxpayers are in control of their taxes by going to town hall meetings and asking questions and not being shunned from their community. Call your elected officials and ask questions as in many situations they have no control until taxpayers get involved. I am running for town of Owasco highway superintendent. Please go to Facebook and read my bio and why I am running for office. As I state in my bio, I am not a politician. I am a taxpayer running for a office, paying for everything on my own.
Samuel Schoonmaker
Owasco