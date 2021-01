I understand that there has been a petition taken to change the name of Auburn High School. Isn’t Auburn getting a little over carried with Harriet Tubman? I am far from being a racist, I was born, raised and graduated from Auburn High School and am proud of it. It would be one thing if it were an all-Black school, which it isn’t. Changing the name should not be up to students, it should be up to the Auburn taxpayers.