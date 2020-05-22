Letter: Teamwork in a world of malice

Wars are fought and won synergistically by a compounded submergence of focus that’s rooted in population diversity. Team effort is and will continue to be the common denominator for winning! Together, we are steadfast in standing toe-to-toe with COVID-19, but are overshadowed by a substantial percentage of people around the world who seem to care less. Not distancing or wearing masks and gloves or protesting against the grain with nonsense, ultimately compromises the health and safety of everyone. These actions show no congruence to teamwork and undermines wholehearted efforts of millions of healthcare workers and frontline business employees who are sacrificing their lives daily with a purpose for the betterment!