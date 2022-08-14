Letter: Tech plan would hurt small businesses

Sen. Schumer’s office indicated last week that he intends to bring much-criticized anti-tech legislation to a vote this fall. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act, would have a devastating impact on New York’s rural small businesses by limiting the availability of integrated digital services, ultimately leading to revenue losses for local sellers that use e-commerce to sell more products and grow their businesses.

According to research released by the Connected Commerce Council, New York’s rural small businesses rely more on online sales than small businesses in general. Company websites and online marketplaces are the leading sales methods for these local businesses compared to all small businesses, which rely on brick-and-mortar sales and wholesale the most.

Online sales play such an important role for rural sellers to reach customers far beyond a business’ immediate geographic region. Using digital services, distant markets, which were formerly only reachable through wholesale and exports, now make up a significant portion of revenue for rural small businesses in New York, with rural business owners reporting 44% percent of their sales going to customers outside of their immediate geographic area. Through these sales methods, combined with innovative digital advertising platforms, rural businesses are now able to reach more customers than ever before.

Unfortunately, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act would drastically undermine the usefulness of integrated digital services like online sales platforms and social media advertising. A report from Syracuse University Professor Cameron Miller finds the bill would have significant consequences for small businesses and a companion paper from Dartmouth economist John Scott estimates that American small businesses would lose $500 billion in sales in the first five years after the law went into effect. That’s an average of $1,712 per small seller per month.

Small businesses are integral to the wellbeing of local economies, especially in rural areas. In turbulent economic times, it is vital that small businesses be equipped with the tools necessary to remain productive and reach their full potential. Policymakers should take note and ensure regulating tech doesn’t threaten access to digital services and reduce revenue streams for local small businesses.

Mark Drapeau

Washington, D.C.

Mark Drapeau is editor-in-chief at the Data Catalyst Institute, a research organization dedicated to understanding the data-driven economy.