Letter: Tell legislators to restore Auburn school aid

Which school district would you like your child to attend?

District A employs multiple reading specialists/school building, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teachers, humanities directors and mathematics specialists. In addition, the class size is guaranteed to fall under 20 students. It has a history of receiving adequate state funding from Governor Cuomo.

District B cannot afford to maintain enough teachers with specialized degrees in reading or math, there are no STEM teachers, the fine arts gets marginalized, and class sizes can reach up to 30 students. It has a history of receiving Governor Cuomo’s inadequate funding.

If you picked District A, you will have to move out of the Auburn Enlarged City School District (AECSD). District B describes the educational environment that AECSD students endure year after year. My husband and I both teach in the district and have lived the inadequacy that an antiquated state aid formula has resulted in; our administration has had no choice but to make difficult decisions that result in a negative outcome for students. In addition, our three children attend Auburn’s schools, and each one of them is being denied access to an education that is equitable compared to other schools in our area. If you are an Auburn resident, so has your child, your neighbor, your grandchild, etc.