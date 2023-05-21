I am writing in support of Claudia Tenney and her steadfast dedication to term limits. Throughout her time in the Assembly and Congress, Claudia has consistently championed legislation aimed at implementing term limits and removing career politicians. It is disheartening to witness the recent unfounded attacks on her integrity by a certain organization.

This group has resorted to airing commercials making false claims about Claudia's adherence to term limits. Contrary to their accusations, Claudia has always been a proud sponsor of the bill they advocate, which sets limits of three terms for the House and two terms for the Senate. She sponsors this bill and has remained consistent in her support.

The motivations behind these attacks seem to lie elsewhere. The organization appears to be more focused on their financial interests than upholding term limits. They selectively target Claudia for her sponsorship of an additional term limits bill, which exposes their ulterior motives. Claudia's decision to support multiple avenues to address the issue of career politicians should be commended, not criticized.

With these attack ads, the organization has paradoxically expressed gratitude to Claudia for supporting their bill on social media. Such inconsistencies highlight their misguided efforts to tarnish Claudia's reputation for their own benefit.

Claudia Tenney's enduring support for term limits should not be overshadowed by baseless accusations. Her unwavering dedication to reforming our political system deserves recognition and support. Let us not be swayed by misleading tactics but instead focus on the larger goal of bringing about meaningful change.

Matt Eldridge

Phelps