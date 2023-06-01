Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I am writing today to say “Thank You” to our Congresswoman Claudia Tenney for being a longtime supporter of term limits. In her short career in government, Tenney has always supported term limits at every level.

Claudia tells the truth, stands up to powerful interests in both parties and fights for us. It is no surprise that a special interest group from Washington DC is running attack commercials against Rep. Tenney – she is a threat to the establishment politicians in both parties.

Not only is Rep Claudia Tenney a sponsor of the bill mentioned in the TV ad, she is a sponsor of multiple different term limits bills that would finally end the career politician syndrome in Washington.

I am not believing the lies about Rep. Tenney’s very strong record on term limits, and you shouldn’t either. We are glad that we finally have a conservative outsider fighting for us in Congress. Thank you Congresswoman!

Chantell Hotaling

Brutus

Chantell Hotaling is Town of Brutus GOP Committee chair and president of the Cayuga County Republican Women's Club.