Letter: Tenney all wrong on fracking in NY

Claudia Tenney, the Republican candidate for the new NY 24th Congressional District, wants to reverse New York's ban on fracking, which has been codified into state law. Reversing the fracking ban is a horrible idea. The pollution to our drinking water from fracking chemicals will ensure that many New Yorkers become health victims of PFAS, "the forever chemical," which even in miniscule amounts causes cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and other conditions. (Hoosick Falls, New York, fell victim to this toxic chemical, dumped by industry.) According to a New York Times article ("EPA Allowed Fracking Chemicals Despite Worries" 7/13/21,) in the states that allow fracking, 80 million Americans have had their drinking water contaminated with PFAS. It's noteworthy that this toxin bioaccumulates in humans and wildlife. Ironically, during the COVID pandemic, scientists found that PFAS reduces antibody responses to vaccines. Fracking companies use PFAS as one chemical in the toxic cocktail they employ to bring natural gas up from underground. Do you want your family exposed to this in the groundwater? New York state made the right decision to ban fracking. Just because 33 other states, in ignorance, allow it, doesn't make fracking a good thing. The Environmental Protection Agency has identified serious health risks associated with the chemicals used in fracking, but allowed their use "with very lax regulation," according to Physicians for Social Responsibility, which monitors health issues resulting from energy production. Tenney is proposing that her own state be punished for banning fracking, by being barred from receiving Department of Energy Block Grant Funds. To have such representation in Congress is unimaginable! Ms. Tenney is also an election denier. As co-chair of the Republican "Election Integrity Caucus" she claims there are still questions about whether Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. (He did, by the way, and even Trump knew it, as the information investigated by the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 has shown.) Claudia Tenney seems to be toxic — both to our drinking water and to our democracy. Election integrity indeed!