As a volunteer and supporter of the King Ferry Food Pantry, I see the need to support those who are struggling. Each week we have five or six new families asking for assistance.

Rep. Claudia Tenney voted for the bill to raise the debt ceiling that would reduce benefits to SNAP and WIC recipients in central New York as well as reduce Veterans benefits. These benefits are a lifeline for the recipients and are greatly needed. These cuts hurt Rep. Tenney’s constituents. We can do much better!

The debt ceiling is to pay for programs that Congress has previously voted for and put into place. Pay them. It is well past time to raise the debt ceiling. Raise the debt ceiling NOW.

When sitting in Washington, it seems reasonable to ask people to work at least 20 hours per week to get benefits, but what about the young mother in rural areas with no public transportation and no car to get to a job. This is who would lose benefits under the Republican plan.

Yes we need a balanced budget for the future – but both Democrats and Republicans need to balance immediate needs with long term needs to accomplish this. There are multiple ways to balance a budget. Do we really need to give the Defense Department more money than they requested? As you did last year! Climate change is already happening, and we need to begin addressing it. Green energy needs to be supported. The IRS Department brings in the revenue. The number of IRS agents has been reduced over the last few decades. To cut funding there means less revenue coming in. More tax evaders would proliferate.

What I need from Congress is an unwavering commitment to resolving all the problems of society. This requires bipartisan engagement.

Mary Crosley

King Ferry