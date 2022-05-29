Letter: Tenney could be a boost for Democrats

Claudia Tenney has chosen to run in the new 24th Congressional District, stretching from Auburn to Buffalo. Her entry into the race will be a big boost to local Democrats. Believe me, I know; I’m an Oneida County Democrat who worked on the successful campaign to unseat her in 2018.

Before moving around the state to find a new district, Tenney represented an area President Trump won by 16 points. But Tenney was so unpopular that she never won a majority in three runs for Congress. She managed to lose in 2018 by two points as she drove up Democratic turnout. Approximately 20% of local Republicans flipped to voting for her Democratic opponent. This win was key in Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives.

And it didn’t stop at Congress. Democrats were able to fully capitalize on her unpopularity and hold on to open Assembly and State Senate seats that we were in great danger of losing. Tenney was poison to downballot Republicans.

When she wasn’t losing to Democrats, Tenney was feuding with local Republicans. In 2014, she unsuccessfully tried to primary our incumbent Republican congressman who was first elected in the 2010 Tea Party wave. In 2019, she vocally supported a primary against our three-term Republican county executive. She made so many enemies among Republicans that many local GOP leaders endorsed her Democratic opponent in 2018 and 2020.

Local Democrats should be thankful that Claudia Tenney has chosen to run in NY-24. Democrats should think about what kind of state and local races they could flip if she brings the same 18-point “Tenney Penalty” to Republicans in her new district. And Democrats should also be grateful that the district will not be stuck with someone like Mario Fratto, a conservative without Tenney’s baggage who could easily win and hold onto the seat for years.

Wherever Claudia Tenney goes, opportunities for Democrats follow.

Jon Lipe

Utica

