Open letter to Representative Claudia Tenney:

You and your party seem determined to drag our country into a recession, perhaps worse.

In return for raising our country’s debt limit, you demand that Democrats gut most all of Biden’s legislative achievements. You aimed at these so that the Medicare and Social Security safety nets are not touched. (As if these will never be in Republican crosshairs down the road.) You don’t even offer much in the way of raising the debt ceiling, ensuring we will have this little chat over debt again before the 2024 election.

You and your party have not been able to restrict government spending because your proposals are not popular, to put it mildly. Under Trump you passed a tax reduction act that overwhelmingly benefit the rich, perhaps hoping investments would be made, jobs created, entrepreneurs would be inspired, etc. No, the rich just got richer, and if not sitting on their wealth, they figured new ways to play with it: crypto currencies, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and, of course, the stock market. Not really investing to the benefit of our country. Passing a tax cut package is about the easiest thing Congress can do — everybody loves a tax break. But what you did manage to do, despite Trump’s promises to the contrary, was ADD $7 trillion to the debt!

So, now, while both parties have some degree of blame for this $31 trillion debt, and despite the fact that both parties raised the debt ceiling three times while Trump was president (18 times under Reagan!), suddenly Republicans figure that because they were ineffective in stopping spending they don’t approve of, they’ll hold a gun to Uncle Sam’s head by this very dangerous gamble and see if Biden will blink. A really pathetic con game that will severely hurt millions of Americans, including your constituents!

You and Speaker McCarthy must not be subject to the Gosars, Gaetzes, and Greenes — the anarchists — of your caucus. The full faith and credit of the US, never in doubt before, is now on the line and YOU think this is OK. It is not OK, it’s very, very STUPID and dangerous!

President Biden, who we fully support in this matter, must not cave in to your egregious demands.

Jim and Marian Chattin

Moravia