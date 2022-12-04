Letter: Tenney needs to meet with constituents

Rep. Claudia Tenney, please hold a town hall-type meeting soon in Auburn to learn what your new constitutions need.

The election is over (except for the Georgia U.S. Senate seat), it is time to put campaigning and the harsh rhetoric behind. Now is the time to get to work solving problems (or at least making progress toward solutions). That takes everyone working together. Climate change needs bold action if we are going to save a livable planet for future generations.

Gun violence – can we have background checks on all buyers of guns, assault rifles do not belong in the hands of civilians and use red flag laws? The majority of Americans want this.

Immigration – no one wants open borders, and no one wants millions of people deported, please find the middle ground. DACA recipients did nothing wrong, grant them a path to citizenship.

Plan how and where to implement the Infrastructure Bill to best benefit the area. These are only a few recommendations. I urge each concerned person to make their own list of actions and send them to each of your elected officials. It is time to tell our elected leaders what we want, and need done. They work for us!

By the way, Rep. Tenney, how about an office in Auburn so we can reach you?

Mary Crosley

King Ferry