Letter: Tenney not the candidate we need

As the primaries get closer, voters wanting to choose their Republican candidate, beware. In a recent article of this paper dated Aug 6, informed us of Claudia Tenney’s desire to have Biden impeached for dereliction of duty. The same who spoke against Trump’s two impeachments. She is against gun reform laws that ban assault weapons and multi capacity magazines. Mass killings of innocent people is less important than ignorance of those who have to have arsenals of weapons of mass destruction of the human body. This is what the Second Amendment has been interpreted to be. The gun manufacturers of these style weapons made huge profits selling to individuals. I think the dereliction of duty falls on those who super-pro Second Amendment ideology is well beyond what the founding fathers could of ever foreseen. Not to mention the monies of Trump and others is as bloody as the massacres themselves.
If Tenney is going to represent the new 24th district for which she really knows nothing about and does not live in, what can she do for you? Even though a candidate can legally represent a district for which they don’t live in doesn’t mean they should. Tenney admonishes even the more moderate Republicans and centrist, as well Democrats, but is silent of Trump and his peons and the those who tried to overthrow our democracy to an authoritarian, dictatorship.
So fellow Republicans, think hard and long about what is important to you. There are choices available to pick someone else.
R.L. Searles
Sennett