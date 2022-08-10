Letter: Tenney not the candidate we need

As the primaries get closer, voters wanting to choose their Republican candidate, beware. In a recent article of this paper dated Aug 6, informed us of Claudia Tenney’s desire to have Biden impeached for dereliction of duty. The same who spoke against Trump’s two impeachments. She is against gun reform laws that ban assault weapons and multi capacity magazines. Mass killings of innocent people is less important than ignorance of those who have to have arsenals of weapons of mass destruction of the human body. This is what the Second Amendment has been interpreted to be. The gun manufacturers of these style weapons made huge profits selling to individuals. I think the dereliction of duty falls on those who super-pro Second Amendment ideology is well beyond what the founding fathers could of ever foreseen. Not to mention the monies of Trump and others is as bloody as the massacres themselves.